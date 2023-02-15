Global Endowment Management LP Sells 10,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.85. 2,985,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,119,125. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.32.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

