Global Endowment Management LP Reduces Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance comprises approximately 0.6% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 50.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total transaction of $555,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.45. 30,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.00 and its 200 day moving average is $478.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.30. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $648.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.