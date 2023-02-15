Global Endowment Management LP Reduces Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,383 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,928,433.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $715,754 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $80.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

