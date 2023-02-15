Global Endowment Management LP Has $800,000 Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Global Endowment Management LP cut its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,840 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.06% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 305,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $45.54.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

