Global Endowment Management LP Has $482,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 263,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. 11,189,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,609,406. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

