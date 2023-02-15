Global Endowment Management LP Decreases Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,621,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,805,000 after acquiring an additional 349,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after acquiring an additional 438,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 72,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 347,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. 158,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,266. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.01%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

Featured Stories

