Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Update

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knighthead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 699,183 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Global Blue Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,536. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33. Global Blue Group has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

