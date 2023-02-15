Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share by the natural resources company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Glencore Trading Down 2.7 %

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 502.10 ($6.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £64.35 billion and a PE ratio of 520.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 545.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 513.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLEN shares. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.89) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 520 ($6.31) to GBX 540 ($6.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 618.18 ($7.50).

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

