Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Up 31.1% in January

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 922,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Glatfelter stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 65,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.66. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

Glatfelter Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.