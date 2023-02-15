Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Up 31.1% in January

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 922,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Glatfelter stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 65,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.66. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.
