Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 5.21%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

