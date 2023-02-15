Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Trading Up 11.1%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 209,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 166,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.22.

About Gitennes Exploration

(Get Rating)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.