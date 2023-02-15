Ghost Tree Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC decreased its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Cogent Biosciences makes up about 2.5% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 1.31% of Cogent Biosciences worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,805 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,154,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 5,227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 145,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. 125,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,044. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $626.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.73. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

