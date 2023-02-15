Ghost Tree Capital LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $26.39. 84,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,848. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $174,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,274 shares of company stock valued at $172,045. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

