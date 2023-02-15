Ghost Tree Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 698,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $1,931,312.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,004,669 shares in the company, valued at $13,171,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $1,931,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,004,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,171,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $138,433.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,639 shares of company stock worth $4,769,008. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

