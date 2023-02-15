Ghost Tree Capital LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Aadi Bioscience makes up approximately 0.8% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Aadi Bioscience were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 39.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 27,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,549. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

(Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.