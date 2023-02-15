George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 12-Month High at $170.57

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$170.57 and last traded at C$169.77, with a volume of 102801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.70.

A number of research firms have commented on WN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$171.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$159.49.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 10.9399997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,240. In related news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total transaction of C$5,851,435.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,960,991.69. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,240. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,900 shares of company stock worth $62,066 and have sold 35,732 shares worth $5,893,821.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

