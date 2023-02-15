Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 1st

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Genie Energy by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 71,450 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 66,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.