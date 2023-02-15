Gas Price Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Gas token can now be bought for $3.17 or 0.00013442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $187.47 million and approximately $81.88 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.99 or 0.00433809 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.84 or 0.28736311 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000166 BTC.
About Gas
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars.
