Gas (GAS) Price Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (GAS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00013697 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $183.85 million and $82.06 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
