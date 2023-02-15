Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,627 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $41,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,753 shares of company stock valued at $7,970,990. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Shares of IT opened at $342.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 3,058.57% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

