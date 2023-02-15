Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 665 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab by 41.3% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $186.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

