Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 236 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.09% of STERIS worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,914,000 after buying an additional 488,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,238,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,941,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.07. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -671.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Articles

