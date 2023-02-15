Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 19,512 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.32% of Flowers Foods worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,044.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

