Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,286 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $21,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 195,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,012,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $6,360,800. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $197.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Stories

