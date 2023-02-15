Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,850 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.80% of Otter Tail worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

OTTR stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

See Also

