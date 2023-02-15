Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $22.81 Million Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.51% of AZZ worth $22,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 659.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZZ opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.05 million, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.29. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

