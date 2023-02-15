Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $19.84 Million Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,218 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.32% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

