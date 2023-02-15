Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in January

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,569,900 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 2,059,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,849.5 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GXYEF remained flat at $6.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

