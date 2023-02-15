Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in January

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,569,900 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 2,059,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,849.5 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GXYEF remained flat at $6.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
