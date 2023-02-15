Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading 1.3% Higher

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

