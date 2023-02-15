Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,549 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $26,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDT opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.84. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

