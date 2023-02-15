Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of Halliburton worth $26,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $70,177,000 after buying an additional 2,083,346 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $50,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $68,873,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,922 shares of company stock worth $2,200,185 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

