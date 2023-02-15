Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $133.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

