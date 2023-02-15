GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

