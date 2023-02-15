GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Increases Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 463.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vimeo by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 24.3% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 13.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.86. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

