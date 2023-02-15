GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 3,500 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,633,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,951,000 after purchasing an additional 609,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after buying an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,565,000 after buying an additional 53,913 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,973,000 after acquiring an additional 389,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,247,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,978 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,303 shares of company stock worth $2,387,551 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.