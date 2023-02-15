G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $6,516.92 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00081335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024997 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001961 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

