FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Cut by Oppenheimer

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of SFM opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

