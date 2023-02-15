FY2024 Earnings Forecast for AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AB Volvo (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 229 to SEK 201 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 202 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 175 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

