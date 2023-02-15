Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,435,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 3,828,915 shares.The stock last traded at $50.59 and had previously closed at $47.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. CLSA cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DBS Vickers started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Futu Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $247.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after buying an additional 116,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,697,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,400 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Futu by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,124,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Futu by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 50,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Futu by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,678,000 after purchasing an additional 645,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also

