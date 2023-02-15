Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 281,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,010,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

FULC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $671.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,926,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20,315.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 193,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 192,792 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

