Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

BHAT opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ( NASDAQ:BHAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

