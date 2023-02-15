Fruits (FRTS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $364,990.84 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

