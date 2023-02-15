Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) PT Raised to C$3.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FL. Cormark dropped their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.80 target price on Frontier Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

FL traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.21. Frontier Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.89. The stock has a market cap of C$641.04 million, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Frontier Lithium ( CVE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

