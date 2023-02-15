Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.85 and last traded at C$11.92. 20,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 71,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1.29.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

