Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc Acquires 72,440 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc acquired 72,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,969.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,505,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,926,019.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $3,146,000.00.

Freshworks Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 891,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,529. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $131,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

