Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc Acquires 72,440 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc acquired 72,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,969.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,505,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,926,019.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 10th, Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $3,146,000.00.
NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 891,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,529. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $131,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
