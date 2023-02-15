Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Buys $3,146,000.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,432,646 shares in the company, valued at $258,485,521.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc purchased 72,440 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,969.20.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 891,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,529. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 64.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,713.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 50.6% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 144.0% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

