freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.84

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRTAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($34.41) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, freenet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

freenet Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

See Also

