Frax Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $20.36 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,024,353,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

