Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Reaches $2.51

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00011009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and $1.82 million worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.67 or 0.00428786 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,469.53 or 0.28403560 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

