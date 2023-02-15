Franklin Universal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance
Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Universal Trust (FT)
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamour Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
- Consumer Staples vs. Consumer Discretionary
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.