Franklin Universal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter worth $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.